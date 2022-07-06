 'Stranger Things' Stage Play, Spin-Off Series In the Works - Rolling Stone
The ‘Stranger Things’ Expanded Universe Is Getting Its Own Stage Play and Spin-Off Series

Duffer Brothers also plotting a new spin-off series as part of their deal with Netflix

Jon Blistein

stranger things duffer brothers stage playstranger things duffer brothers stage play

The cast of 'Stranger Things.'

Tina Rowden/Netflix

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer — known as the Duffer Brothers — are developing a new stage play set within the world of their hit Netflix series.

The only details released about the play were that it would be “set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things,” and that it will be co-produced and directed by film and theatrical director Stephen Daldry. Daldry received Oscar nominations for directing Billy Elliot, The Hours, and The Reader; he’s also won three Tonys for theatrical directing, first for the 1994 play An Inspector Calls, then the 2009 musical adaptation of Billy Elliot, and most recently in 2020 for the play The Inheritance.

The play is one of several projects the Duffers confirmed they’re working on with their new company, Upside Down Pictures, which will be headed by producer Hilary Leavitt and is part of their overall deal with Netflix. Though there are several projects in the works, the only other Stranger Things-related venture is a new spin-off series “based on an original idea by the Duffer Brothers” (no other details were given).

The Upside Down Pictures slate also includes a live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga and anime series Death Note and a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s 1984 fantasy novel The Talisman. The company has also tapped Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews — who developed the recent Dark Crystal revival, Age of Resistance — to helm a new original series.

Stranger Things’ fourth and penultimate season just arrived in two parts on Netflix, with the second half of the season dropping on July 1. At the time the fourth season was officially announced, the Duffer Brothers also confirmed that Season Five would be the show’s last (no word yet on when that will premiere).

