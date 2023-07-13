‘Stranger Things’ Haunted House Will Bring ‘Supernatural Terror’ to Halloween Horror Nights

Forget pumpkin picking — the hottest activity of the fall is going to be the Stranger Things haunted house at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. The Halloween Horror Nights attraction will open at both locations on Sept. 1 and Sept. 7, respectively. It’s been a long time coming, and with four seasons of the Netflix series released worldwide, there’s no shortage of material to pull from, but they’re focussing on its most recent — and scariest — season.

“You must band together with your squad if you want to resist Vecna’s gruesome curse. Take on the scariest season of Stranger Things yet,” a website description of the attraction reads. “Like Eleven, now’s your chance to stop him once and for all as you have the ultimate showdown in Vecna’s blood-red mindscape. Every ending has a beginning.”

The announcement arrives with a trailer previewing the “mind-bending twists and supernatural terror” of the experience. In the clip, a high schooler falls victim to Vecna’s tricks, lured in my the ticking of a mysterious clock. “You can’t hide from me,” the monster declares in a chilling tone. But when the student turns around, beckoned by another classmate, there’s nothing there — no mysterious click, no boarded-up doors, no Vecna.

The Stranger Things haunted house will take those horrors from inside the mind to the outside world where no amount of streaming Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" will save anyone. It will feature variations of the show's characters, including Eleven, Max, Eddie, and more. "In a race against the clock, guests find themselves in the ultimate showdown within Vecna's blood-red mindscape, striving to escape and save mankind from his deadly curse," a press release for the activation reads.

The attraction also gives fans of the series a chance to explore its world while its actors and writers both join the respective SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Production on the hit Netflix show has been paused since May, pushing the arrival of the fifth and final season into the indefinite future.