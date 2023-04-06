fbpixel
See Michael J. Fox’s Resiliency and Optimism Amid Parkinson’s Battle in Trailer for ‘Still’

Documentary chronicling the actor's illustrious career and his struggle with Parkinson's will premiere on Apple TV+ next month
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox in "STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie" Courtesy of Apple

Michael J. Fox looks back on his life story in the upcoming documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. A trailer for the film, which will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 12, shows clips from throughout the actor’s film and TV career (Family Ties, Back to the Future) before he reflects on his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis at the age of 29.

“I woke up, and I noticed my pinky auto-animated,” he says. “I told [my wife] Tracy [Pollan] the news. ‘In sickness and in health,’ I remember her whispering. No one outside of my family knew. There was only one reason I took these pills: to hide. But all those years of hiding was shaking me awake.”

Filmmaker Davis Guggenheim, who won the Best Documentary Oscar for An Inconvenient Truth in 2007, helmed the film, which features new and archival interviews with the actor and Pollan. The producers say they had “unprecedented access to Fox and his family” for the film, which somehow got an R-rating for language. “I’m a tough son of a bitch,” he says toward the end of the trailer.

Rolling Stone reviewed Still when it premiered at Sundance in January. “The way the doc intersperses his reminiscences about his success, his private moments with wife Tracy Pollan and their kids, and the extremely honest and vulnerable new interviews he does with Guggenheim, makes all of that positivity in the face of adversity seem like anything but cheap platitudes,” the magazine wrote. “It’s a philosophy, born out of necessity or not. Parkinson’s has robbed him of some mobility but not his life.”

