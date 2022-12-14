Ellen DeGeneres, Kalen Allen Remember Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘Your Existence Alone Was Revolutionary’ 

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss worked alongside Ellen DeGeneres for seven years of his long career as a dancer and television personality. After rising to fame with attention-demanding performances on So You Think You Can Dance? in 2008, he joined Ellen in 2014 as a resident DJ and was named executive producer in 2020, remaining in the position until the show ended earlier this year. In the wake of his death at age 40, DeGeneres is paying tribute to her long-time on-screen companion.

“I’m heartbroken,” she shared alongside a photo of herself and Boss engaged in a tight embrace. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

Boss fostered many close relationships on the set of Ellen, including with social star Kalen Allen, who formerly hosted a regular guest spot on the series. “To my beloved friend, confidant, and brother, God knows, my heart is at a standstill because I have never known a friend like you,” he wrote on social media. “No words, dance, or show can adequately capture just how magnificent your existence was to this world and me.”

He added: “In a world where it was easy to get lost in the shadows, I am grateful that we always saw each other. We were each other’s number one fan and often the light in each other’s darkest hours. I am very sorry that the darkness found a voice this time and became too loud.”

The lengthy tribute statement from Allen went on to recall one of their final days spent with each other, one where Boss served him “some bland ass corn and didn’t drain the water.” But, setting the jokes aside, he remembered the deep-rooted impression left on his life that he will continue to carry with him.

"On a more personal note, as a queer black man, I want to thank you for seeing me and providing me with a friendship that I didn't even know could exist," he wrote. "Oh, my friend, you have no idea how your existence alone was revolutionary."

Allen also pushed aside the catch-all descriptors being applied to Boss in the wake of his death, writing: “To be heard is one thing and to be seen is another. But, to be felt is the true gift, and I hope that as you look down from above, you know that you were never anyone’s sidekick, and hell, you weren’t even a real DJ, lol.”

But how you moved and captured the hearts of the world with your gentle and subtle kindness was the glue that made the puzzle complete. We ended every show encouraging the audience to take whatever light and joy they found in that soundstage and spread it through the world. — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) December 14, 2022

Boss was also remembered on social media by figures across Hollywood. “I’m at a loss for words right now,” Viola Davis shared. “Praying for his family and loved ones.” In a separate post, Jada Pinkett Smith shared a photo of herself with Boss and Donald Glover on the set of Magic Mike, saying: “I woke up this morning to the news that tWitch is gone. My heart aches for his wife Allison and their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. My condolences to all his loved ones that he has left behind.”

She added: "He was so sweet, kind and generous. So many people suffer in silence. I wish he could have known that he didn't have to. May his beautiful, shining soul rest in the arms of the Great Supreme and may that same Higher Power heal the shattered hearts of his loved ones."

In Questlove’s moving tribute, the musician extended his condolences to the Boss family and offered words of comfort to his audience. “May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives,” he captioned an Instagram post. “Everyday is a winding road & you just may never know who is on the edge. A lot of us can’t process emotions & how to deal with it.”

He continued: “Take time out for yourselves if you feel like you’re on the edge (I know most of us are confused when it comes to darker emotions like sadness and anger—-both healthy to express but becomes problematic when your solution is to figure out how to get rid of the feelings that don’t feel good to you. Take time out for yourselves & sit in silence people. Time literally heals wounds. Rest In Melody Twitch.”