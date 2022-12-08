fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Stay Ready

Colbert Dusts Off Herschel Walker Jokes Written a Month Ago

After the Georgia Senate runoff, The Late Show host shared jokes written in anticipation of Raphael Warnock's victory over Walker
Stephen Colbert Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Getty Images

Yesterday Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker, a Trump-backed Republican, in the Senate runoff election in Georgia. The historic moment was a highlight for several talk shows including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, who used the opportunity to unleash month-old jokes written just for the occasion.

Dusting off an envelope sealed with wax, the host shared a string of election-themed quips including a hat tip to Warnock, who is a pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church (Martin Luther King Jr.’s former congregation): “Warnock has won Georgia. It’s fitting he’s a reverend because when I hear that, all I can say is, ‘Thank God.'”

Trending

Colbert followed by pointing out that Walker is a yet another blow to former president Donald Trump, who endorsed the former football player and whose win-loss record has seen better days. Quoting a GOP insider in a New York Times article, Colbert said that “Georgia may be remembered as the state that broke [Trump] once and for all” and followed it up by group texting a peach and fist emoji.

The host also touched on hardcore sleepovers at Twitter, President Volodymyr Zelensky on the cover of Time’s 2022 Person of the Year, and Germany arrests in a QAnon-linked coup plot.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ and ‘Look Who's Talking’ Star, Dies at 71

Helena Christensen Leaves Little to the Imagination in These Daring & Dark Lace Lingerie Sets

Patty Jenkins' ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward as DC Movies Hit Turning Point (Exclusive)

Careful — Lensa is Using Your Photos to Train Their AI

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad