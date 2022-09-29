fbpixel
‘Stars at Noon’: Watch Steamy New Trailer for A24’s Erotic Thriller

Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn (a.k.a Taylor Swift’s boyfriend) star in director Claire Denis' Cannes hit
Following its premiere at Cannes and ahead of its theatrical and streaming release in October, A24 has shared the new trailer for Stars at Noon, the erotic thriller co-starring Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn (a.k.a Taylor Swift’s boyfriend).

The film, directed by Claire Denis and based on the novel by Denis Johnson, revolves around a young American journalist (Qualley) who gets stranded in Nicaragua, where she meets Alwyn’s maybe-secret agent.

Stars at Noon, which updates Johnson’s 1986-set story for the pandemic-era present day, also stars Danny Ramirez, John C. Reilly and Benny Safdie in supporting roles.

After tying for the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival, Stars at Noon will head to the big screen on Oct. 14 and, two weeks later, arrive on Hulu on Oct. 28.

