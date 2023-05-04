From a Galaxy Far, Far Away to Your TV, Here’s Everything Star Wars Streaming on Disney+

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Long ago, in a galaxy far far away, Disney+ became the home of the entire Star Wars franchise, with a massive catalogue of content spanning from A New Hope (1977), to The Rise of Skywalker (2019) and beyond. The franchise is also celebrating the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi (1983) this year.

From theatrical releases, animated classics like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, to new exclusive shows, everything in the Star Wars universe (with the exception of the wonderful train wreck known as the Star Wars Holiday Special) is available to stream now on Disney+. It’s also a great time to be a Star Wars fan if you want to delve deeper into the Extended Universe, as there are plenty of new films currently in development.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently announced a massive rollout of three new Star Wars titles at the most recent franchise celebration in Europe. Upcoming films include an as-yet-untitled project that will reportedly take place after the events of Rise of Skywalker, following Rey as she sets out to establish a new Jedi Order. Ms. Marvel‘s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct the movie with a script from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

There are two other films in the works — one will tell the story of the first Jedi, with James Mangold attached to direct. The other, directed by Dave Filoni, will center around the New Republic and close out the interconnected stories being told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Ahsoka, the limited series spinoff starring Rosario Dawson, reprising her guest-starring role from The Mandalorian.

Whether you’re looking forward to highly-anticipated new galactic adventures, or just want to relive the original films, we’ve created a guide for which Star Wars films and shows are available to stream online, what order to watch them in, and everything we know so far about new Star Wars content coming soon to Disney+.

How Can I Watch Disney+ Online Free?

If you want to get up to speed on the entire Skywalker Saga, or jump straight into the newest series, The Bad Batch online, it's easy to sign up for a Disney+ subscription. Disney+ subscribers can watch the best Star Wars movies and shows on-demand from their TV, laptop, tablet, phone, or gaming console. You can also stream all the film trilogies with 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on all supported devices for expanded color contrast and theater-quality sound.

A monthly subscription to Disney+ will get you all the content at just $7.99 a month with ads. For $10.99/month you can go add-free, or save yourself some cash when you sign up for a year-long plan instead at $109.99 (about a $23 discount).

One of the best streaming bundles available, though, is this deal that gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $19.99 a month. You can watch every Star Wars series all in one place, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars, plus new animated offerings like the recently-premiered The Bad Batch, Lego Star Wars shorts, and more.

If you’re looking to stream for free, you can get a free subscription to Disney+ as part of their “Disney+ on Us” deal. Verizon will throw in a six-month subscription to Disney+ with certain Verizon plans, including Start Unlimited, Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited and Do More Unlimited plans. Verizon customers who have the Get More Unlimited or Play More Unlimited plans can also get the Disney Bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu, and you can update your Verizon plan at any time online.

What Star Wars Movies Are Currently Available on Disney+?

You won't have to go hopping around streaming services at lightspeed to be able to watch all your movies—every Star Wars film is currently streaming on Disney+, including the most recent release, Rise of Skywalker (2019). Note that we've put these in release order, but we also have a canonical timeline listed below.

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983)

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

The three main trilogies make up what is known as the Skywalker Saga, though the anthology films also fit in to the main timeline. Here’s how to view the movies in chronological order:

Episodes I-III

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Episodes IV-IX

The best viewing order for the Star Wars films is highly debated, but we recommend going with the chronological timeline shown here. Besides live action, the only animated film in the franchise, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), is also on Disney+ and serves as a prequel to the animated series of the same name. There are also two documentaries available to stream: Empire of Dreams: The Story of The Star Wars Trilogy (2004) about the making of the original trilogy, Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits (2019) a behind-the-scenes look at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, and Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (2020) a special on the creation of the Disney+ original series.

Which Star Wars Shows Are Streaming on Disney+?

With the success of Disney+’s original series, The Mandalorian (and the pop cultural sensation that was Baby Yoda), you can bet that there are several upcoming spin-offs and series coming in the future. But the streaming platform also features a wide variety of past animated Star Wars shows, including the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which was exclusive to Disney+.

Live Action:

The Mandalorian (2019-)

The Book of Boba Fett (2021)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)

Andor (2022-)

Animated:

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2003-2005)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020)

Star Wars Rebels (2014-2018)

Star Wars Resistance (2018-2020)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021-)

Star Wars: Visions (2021-)

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (Shorts featuring the women of Star Wars)

Star Wars Blips (One-minute shorts featuring BB-8)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (2023)

What Lego Star Wars Series Are On Disney+?

While not following any particular continuity, Disney+ is also home to a host of Lego Star Wars shorts and shows, although not everything from the series is currently available. We recommend watching these after you’ve seen all the films first so you can understand all the references, as most of them are parodies.

Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles (2014)

Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)

Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises (2016 shorts)

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016)

Lego Star Wars: All Stars (2018)

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special (2020)

What New Star Wars Movies and Series Are Coming to Disney+?

Disney has announced a whole new slate of Star Wars content, bringing back some old beloved characters, expanding some stories with spin-offs, and showing off new original characters too. From Ewan McGregor returning to the Star Wars universe, to Taika Waititi’s upcoming feature, here’s what upcoming shows and films will be streaming on Disney+.