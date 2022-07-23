Comic-Con 2022: ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Brings Back ‘The Next Generation’ Crew at Panel

After two seasons of Star Trek: Picard, the Next Generation crew is finally joining up with Captain Jean-Luc Picard for the show’s final season, as revealed by a new teaser at Star Trek‘s Comic-Con panel.

The teaser shows Sir Patrick Stewart’s Picard first, followed by his Next Gen crew Lavar Burton as Geordi LaForge, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Michael Dorn as Worf, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi. Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher and Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine (the latter from Star Trek: Voyager).

Stewart addressed Comic-Con’s crowd alongside fellow panelists McFadden and executive producers Rod Roddenberry. When asked about playing Picard, Stewart said he considers Picard an extension of himself. “About three seasons into The Next Generation, I realized I was beginning to experience Picard to a point where I didn’t know where he was beginning and Patrick left off,” Stewart said. “I was trusting myself to have Picard inside me so I wouldn’t have to plan or plot what Picard would do in this situation.”

As Kurtzman said of waiting two season before Picard’s old crew returned: “We had to earn bringing The Next Generation crew back,” he said. “This whole series has been a love letter to Next Gen, I think we’ve earned it.”

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard comes out in 2023. Watch the teaser trailer below: