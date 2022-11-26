‘Squid Game’ star O Yeong-su Indicted on Sexual Misconduct Charges

Squid Game actor O Yeong-su, who won a Golden Globe for his role in the dystopian Korean drama, has been indicted on charges of sexual misconduct after he allegedly touched a woman inappropriately.

The 78-year-old was indicted by South Korean prosecutors on Nov. 24 after a woman alleged that the celebrated actor touched her inappropriately in mid-2017.

It’s believed the alleged victim first filed a complaint to police in December last year, but the case was closed in April without charges being filed against Yeong-su. He was released without detention after being charged, Variety reports.

As the Yonhap news agency reports, the case was reopened at the victim’s request, with O denying the allegations when questioned.

O previously discussed the allegation last year, telling Korean media he “held hands with the woman to show the way around a lake.”

He also apologized to the alleged victim, but said he had done so because the alleged victim said “she wouldn’t make a fuss about it” and explained that an apology “doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.”

Squid Game debuted on Netflix last year and followed the story of impoverished contestants playing a series of simplistic games with deadly consequences in a desperate attempt to win 45.6 billion Korean won.

O played the elderly competitor Oh Il-Nam, with the role leading him to win a Golden Globe earlier this year for best supporting actor in a drama series.

He is regarded as one of the most celebrated stage actors in South Korea, appearing in more than 200 stage productions since 1963 and winning a slew of major awards.

