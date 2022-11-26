‘Squid Game’ star O Yeong-su Indicted on Sexual Misconduct Charges
Squid Game actor O Yeong-su, who won a Golden Globe for his role in the dystopian Korean drama, has been indicted on charges of sexual misconduct after he allegedly touched a woman inappropriately.
The 78-year-old was indicted by South Korean prosecutors on Nov. 24 after a woman alleged that the celebrated actor touched her inappropriately in mid-2017.
It’s believed the alleged victim first filed a complaint to police in December last year, but the case was closed in April without charges being filed against Yeong-su. He was released without detention after being charged, Variety reports.
As the Yonhap news agency reports, the case was reopened at the victim’s request, with O denying the allegations when questioned.
O previously discussed the allegation last year, telling Korean media he “held hands with the woman to show the way around a lake.”
He also apologized to the alleged victim, but said he had done so because the alleged victim said “she wouldn’t make a fuss about it” and explained that an apology “doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.”
Squid Game debuted on Netflix last year and followed the story of impoverished contestants playing a series of simplistic games with deadly consequences in a desperate attempt to win 45.6 billion Korean won.
O played the elderly competitor Oh Il-Nam, with the role leading him to win a Golden Globe earlier this year for best supporting actor in a drama series.
Trending
He is regarded as one of the most celebrated stage actors in South Korea, appearing in more than 200 stage productions since 1963 and winning a slew of major awards.
From Rolling Stone UK. Subscribe to the magazine in print and receive complimentary access to the digital edition.