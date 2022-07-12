‘Squid Game’ Makes Emmy Awards History With Outstanding Drama, Acting Nominations

Squid Game has made Emmy history, becoming the first non-English language series to be nominated for some of America’s top television prizes.

The searing South Korean satire/survival series, which became a global hit upon its arrival last year, picked up 14 nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series. Stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, Oh Yeong-su, Lee You-mi all picked up acting nominations, while the series also earned recognition in various production and technical categories like directing, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects, and stunts.

Squid Game, it should be noted, was one of two non-English language series nominated this year, with Apple TV+’s Pachinko picking up a nomination for Outstanding Main Title Design. Also, the show is far from the first non-American series to receive major Emmy nods, though past contenders like Downton Abbey and Schitt’s Creek were British and Canadian productions performed in English.

Squid Game’s historic Emmy nominations haul comes one month after Netflix confirmed that the show would return for a second season. In a message to fans, writer-director Huang Dong-hyuk said, “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su.”

Along with prepping for the actual show’s return, Netflix is doing its best to make the most of Squid Game’s global success — though in doing so, they may have missed the show’s point about the violence of late-stage capitalism. Just days after Season Two was confirmed, the streaming giant announced that it was recruiting for Squid Game: The Challenge, a 10-episode reality series in which 456 people would compete in a real-life re-creation of the game with a $4.56 million prize. Of course, for ethical and obvious legal reasons, the worst outcome for any participants in Squid Game: The Challenge will be going home broke rather than not going home at all.