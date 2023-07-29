‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Removed From 2024 Release Date

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was removed from its scheduled 2024 release date as Sony Pictures postponed their upcoming blockbusters to the new year in the aftermath of the Hollywood double strike.

Originally scheduled to arrive March 29, 2024 — roughly nine months after the acclaimed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Beyond the Spider-Verse was taken off the calendar entirely Friday as the SAG-AFTRA-represented voice cast didn’t complete dialogue recording ahead of that union’s strike, Variety reports. A new release date has not yet been announced.

(There were reportedly other issues that also would have led to the animated sequel ultimately being postponed.)

Across the Spider-Verse wasn’t the only Spider-Man-related Sony movie getting shifted due to the strike: Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the supervillain, was bounced from Oct. 6 all the way to August 30, 2024, a nearly 11-month delay. Similarly, Sony’s Paul Rudd-starring sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife was moved from its Christmastime 2023 release to Easter weekend, March 2024.

As part of the SAG-AFTRA strike, actors are prohibited from crossing the picket lines to promote the films, resulting in the studios’ reluctance to release blockbuster films without the support of its stars; Warner Bros. is reportedly considering moving its mega-star Dune: Part Two to 2024 (instead of Nov. 2023) so the cast can — agreement pending — walk the red carpet.

The double strike is also having an impact on the small screen as the Hollywood Reporter writes that FX’s A Murder at the End of the World — from the creators of The OA — pushed its premiere date from August to November when the series’ stars can (hopefully) promote it.