Miles Morales Fights to Belong in the Spider-Verse in New ‘Spider-Man’ Trailer

A YouTube comment put it best: “What more could a huge Spider-Man fan want than to see so many Spider-Men in one shot?” On Friday, Sony Pictures released a deeper look at the return of Miles Morales in the official trailer for the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — and its title stays true to the action packed in the film’s trailer.

The trailer sees Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) in a moment of reflection alongside his mom Rio (Luna Lauren Velez) as images flash of Morales buying his first Spider-Man costume and going through the journey of the first film, Into the Spider-Verse, released in 2018.

“For years, I’ve been taking care of this little boy. Making sure he’s loved, that he feels like he belongs wherever he wants to be,” says Rio in a monologue. “If he wants to go out to the world and do great big things, and what I worry about most… it’s that they won’t look out for you like us.”

The trailer gives a look at the complexities of the Spider-Man multiverse where Spider-People fight each other and also work together to face an unknown threat as Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) lends a hand to Miles. (Every Spider-Man needs a powerful Spider-Woman to keep him in check.)

“Wherever you go from here, you have to promise to take care of that little boy for me,” continues Rio in the voiceover. “That he never forgets where he came from. And he never doubts that he is loved. And he never lets anyone tell him that he doesn’t belong there.”

As images flash on screen, viewers are introduced to some new characters, as Miles promises to stay true to his word and Stacy says: "We are supposed to be the good guys."

The film was originally set to premiere in April 2022 but was pushed back due to the pandemic. It’s the first of two sequels, with this one set to release on June 2, 2023, and the following one — titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse — set to drop in March 2024.

The new film — directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson — is set to feature appearances by new cast members Daniel Kaluuya and Issa Rae. The film has also cast the voices of actors like Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac.