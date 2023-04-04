Miles Morales Writes His Own Story in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer

Brooklyn’s own Spider-Man doesn’t want to be another moving piece in the universe-crossing mass of Spider-People. In the second official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) finds himself craving the acceptance and validation of the different variations of heroes but soon finds that the sacrifices they were forced to make in their duties are ones that he would like to leave out of his own story at all costs.

“Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go,” he says in the preview for the film, out in theaters on June 2. “Nah, I’ma do my own thing.”

Faced with taking down a new villain threatening to exact a multi-verse level plan of destruction, Miles reunites with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and new father Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) as they assemble a whole new crew. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also features Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Jason Schwartzman as the Spot, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, and Shea Whigham.

“You have a choice between saving one person and saving every world,” Miguel O’Hara, or Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Issac), tells Miles. His internal battle to circumvent having to make the decision at all results in an external fight with hundreds of versions of Spider-People, some on his side and some standing against him. But if he has anything to do with it, the hero will keep his promise in the first trailer to remain one of the good guys – even if he has to step on some spider-toes to do it.

The film marks the first of two sequels, with its follow-up — Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse — set to drop in March 2024.