Sofia Coppola Tells Elvis’ Wife’s Side of Story in ‘Priscilla’

Sofia Coppola will highlight Priscilla Presley’s perspective on her turbulent romance with husband Elvis Presley in new film Priscilla. A short teaser trailer dropped today, announcing that the film will be released this October.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Pacific Rim Uprising) as Priscilla and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) as Elvis. The trailer is peak Coppola: rivetingly emotional with a fine attention to the aesthetic details of the era it's based in. The film is an adaptation of Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, which detailed her turbulent relationship with the rock star.

The pair met when Priscilla Beaulieu was 14 years old and living on a German army base. Presley was 24 and serving in the U.S. Army at the time; he was also already a well-established superstar. The Presleys would marry in 1967 and give birth to their only child together, Lisa Marie, the following year. They divorced in 1973, four years before Elvis’ death.

The Presley family has endured a tumultuous year in the spotlight. For much of 2022, they were celebrating the success of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, which was nominated for nine Academy Awards. Actor Austin Butler took home a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his performance as the rock star. However, two days after he took home his trophy, Lisa Marie Presley died suddenly from cardiac arrest. In the months following, Priscilla and granddaughter Riley Keough were embroiled in a messy legal battle over Lisa Marie’s estate. It was recently settled, with Keough giving her grandma a lump-sum payment.