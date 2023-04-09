SNL’s Weekend Update Unloads on Trump Arrest: ‘He’s Definitely Guilty’

While this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live took aim at the Trump arrest during its cold open, with James Austin Johnson’s Trump crashing the Last Supper to compare himself to Jesus, “ ” also teed off on the former president for being arrested in New York on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to his 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, with whom he allegedly had extramarital sex while his wife Melania was pregnant with their child back in 2006.

"Former President Trump was arraigned on Tuesday," joked "Weekend Update" co-host Colin Jost, pointing to a courtroom photo of Trump. "I don't like that he's flanked by an O.J. [Simpson] amount of lawyers, because that tells me that he's definitely guilty and that he's definitely getting away with it."

“After his arraignment, Donald Trump spoke to supporters at Mar-a-Lago and said there was a ‘very dark cloud over our beloved country,’ which is also what he used to call Obama,” cracked co-host Michael Che.

Che continued: “Insiders are saying that since Donald Trump’s indictment, his daughter Ivanka has been absent, and his other daughter Tiffany is trying to take her place by his side — just as soon as she gets through security.”