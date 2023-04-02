‘SNL’ Weekend Update Tackles Trump Indictment: ‘Man We All Knew Was Criminal May Be Criminal’

Saturday Night Live’s focused on former president Donald Trump’s indictment during a segment that also served as an April Fools’ Day prank between the anchors.

“Great news for conservatives: New York is finally cracking down on crime,” co-anchor Colin Jost said. “Former president Donald Trump was indicted for his role in paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels, and the trial will be like a Stormy Daniels movie, because I’m deeply ashamed by how excited I am to watch it.”

Co-anchor Michael Che added, "Trump is reportedly being charged with 34 counts of business fraud. 'Business fraud' is also what they call the Trump costume at Spirit Halloween. President Biden on Friday told reporters he had no comment on Trump's indictment, and then he danced away like the Six Flags guy."

If audience laughter seemed restrained during Jost’s portion of the news, it’s not because a former president being indicted isn’t unfunny: As an April Fools’ joke, Che told the crowd not to laugh during Jost’s jokes, culminating with one audience member even yelling “You suck!” at Jost before Che gave up the gag. “Am I not mic’d? And then I’m like, ‘I just suck,'” Jost said of the gag. “That’s the meanest thing you’ve ever done.”

After the prank, Jost and Che then giggled their way through news about Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ron DeSantis, with Jost notably unable to get his words out. However, the duo settled down by the latter half of the news: