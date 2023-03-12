‘SNL’ Weekend Update Goes After Tucker Carlson’s Trump Texts and Jan. 6 Video Edits

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update mocked Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s characterization of the Jan. 6 insurrection, as well as his revealing text messages about Donald Trump.

Carlson, joked Colin Jost, “released security footage from the January 6 attacks with the violence edited out and said it proves it was a peaceful gathering, which is like editing all the sex out of a porn video and saying it’s a short film about being a stepmom.”

Co-anchor Michael Che then addressed Carlson writing of Trump, “I hate him passionately,” yet on his primetime show offering a friendly environment for election conspiracies.

“That must suck to go on TV, put on a smile and make friends with some psychotic bigot just because it’s good for the show. Anyway, back to you, Colin,” Che quipped to his colleague. Trending Why I Chose to Appear in Netflix’s Controversial Pornhub Documentary Oscars 2023: What Will Win and What Should Win The Haunted Life of Lisa Marie Presley Miley Cyrus Sums Up Everything She's Great At On 'Endless Summer Vacation'

The pair then moved on to President Biden backing legislation to ban TikTok due to security concerns about users’ data. He supports it, Che said, “but only because Biden thinks TikTok is a gang member from his old neighborhood.”

Turning to Sunday’s Oscars, Jost noted that the Motion Picture Academy did not approve Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request to make an appearance. “But,“ he continued, “they promise that ‘Volodymyr Zelenskyy’ will be how John Travolta pronounces ‘Viola Davis.’“