fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Psychotic

‘SNL’ Weekend Update Goes After Tucker Carlson’s Trump Texts and Jan. 6 Video Edits

Colin Jost went in on the Fox News host’s whitewashed coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection
Colin Jost hosting Weekend Update on SNL.
Colin Jost hosting Weekend Update on SNL. NBC/SNL

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update mocked Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s characterization of the Jan. 6 insurrection, as well as his revealing text messages about Donald Trump.

Carlson, joked Colin Jost, “released security footage from the January 6 attacks with the violence edited out and said it proves it was a peaceful gathering, which is like editing all the sex out of a porn video and saying it’s a short film about being a stepmom.”

Co-anchor Michael Che then addressed Carlson writing of Trump, “I hate him passionately,” yet on his primetime show offering a friendly environment for election conspiracies.

“That must suck to go on TV, put on a smile and make friends with some psychotic bigot just because it’s good for the show. Anyway, back to you, Colin,” Che quipped to his colleague.

Trending

The pair then moved on to President Biden backing legislation to ban TikTok due to security concerns about users’ data. He supports it, Che said, “but only because Biden thinks TikTok is a gang member from his old neighborhood.”

Turning to Sunday’s Oscars, Jost noted that the Motion Picture Academy did not approve Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request to make an appearance. “But,“ he continued, “they promise that ‘Volodymyr Zelenskyy’ will be how John Travolta pronounces ‘Viola Davis.’“

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Jennifer Lawrence Tries Everything to Sleep With a 19-Year-Old in Raunchy 'No Hard Feelings' Trailer

Jon Bernthal Returning as the Punisher for 'Daredevil: Born Again'

King Charles III Reportedly Had a 'Change of Heart' & Is Shifting His Royal Residence to This Historic Castle

$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys Rakish Hollywood Hills Mansion

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad