‘SNL’: Weekend Update Tackles Putin, Lizzo, Herschel Walker

Saturday Night Live co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che were at it again Saturday, addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s latest moves, Lizzo’s flute playing, and Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s plans for the country should he win office.

“In a speech after annexing sections of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin attacked the U.S. for satanism and denounced the many genders in fashion in the West. It was a hateful, unhinged speech which has many Americans calling him electable,” Jost quipped.

“The U.S. Embassy in Moscow is urging all American citizens in Russia to leave immediately,” Jost followed up. “‘Oh cool, I’ll try to do that,’ said Brittney Griner,” he joked, referring to the WNBA star who was sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of smuggling vape cartridges with cannabis oil into the country.

Che then weighed in on two-time SNL musical guest Lizzo playing a crystal flute belonging to James Madison, which became a point of outrage among some right-wing commentators. “So we have had a gay president,” Che joked.

The most extended bit on Weekend Update featured Kenan Thompson as Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who appeared beside James Austin Johnson as Mitch McConnell.