‘SNL’ Weekend Update Tackles Presidential Docs Mess, Racist Disney World, Pope Francis

Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update discussed how former presidents and vice presidents have responded to the classified documents saga, while throwing in a dig at the Catholic Church and questioning a recent ride closure at Disney World.

“Representatives for Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama issued statements saying they all turned over all classified records before leaving office, while Jimmy Carter issued a statement saying, ‘Come and get ’em, you bastards!'” co-anchor Colin Jost joked while an image appeared on screen of the 98-year-old wielding a semi-automatic rifle in front of piles of documents.

Michael Che then noted how one of Mike Pence’s lawyers said that his client “stands ready and willing to fully cooperate.”

“Incidentally,” Che continued, “‘I stand ready and willing to fully cooperate’ is also what Pence says before sex.”

Later in the segment, Che mentioned how Pope Francis said in a recent interview that “being homosexual is not a crime,” and that laws banning it are “unjust.”

"He also stressed that Catholic doctrine views age as nothing but a number," Che joked, reflecting the church's massive sex abuse scandal.

From there, Jost informed viewers how Disney World is closing the ride Splash Mountain in light of critics who say that the movie it’s based on, Song of the South, includes racist components.

“Okay, but where’s the outrage about Disney forcing a mentally challenged dwarf to mine blood diamonds?” Jost said, referencing the Dwarfs’ Mine in the 1937 Disney movie Snow White and Seven Dwarfs.