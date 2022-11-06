‘SNL’ Weekend Update Hammers Don Jr., Kyrie Irving

Saturday Night Live‘s covered the fallout from the attack on Paul Pelosi, Kyrie Irving’s latest self-inflicted wounds, and Dr. Oz not even obtaining the endorsement of Oprah Winfrey.

“Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked in their home by a guy with a hammer, and instead of basic sympathy, Republicans were like, ‘We heard he gay!'” co-anchor Colin Jost said, referencing right-wing conspiracy theories.

“Donald Trump Jr. mocked the attack on Pelosi’s husband by posting an image of a hammer and a pair of underpants with the message, ‘Got my Paul Pelosi halloween costume ready.’ And I would agree that Don Jr. is probably the expert of getting hammered in your underwear,” he joked.

“Also,” Jost continued, addressing the former president’s eldest son. “Is that your underwear, man? Why is it so dirty and stretched out? Like you were trying to burn Paul Pelosi, but now I’m just wondering if you wear your dad’s old underwear.”

From there, Michael Che addressed Kyrie Irving’s recent promotion of antisemitic tropes.

After a meeting with the Anti-Defamation League, Che said, the basketball player “announced that from now on, he will pretend to not be anti-Semitic.”

Irving “was suspended after he tweeted a link to the anti-semitic film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” Che continued. “You know, ‘Hebrews to ‘Negroes’ was also the name of my favorite R&B group in the ’90s.”

Jost then turned his attention to Dr. Oz, who appeared regularly as a guest on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in the 2000s and whose own show was helped off the ground by Winfrey’s company, Harpo Productions.

“Isn’t it crazy that Oprah gave Dr. Oz his career and even she’s turned against him? It’s like if Robin ran for mayor of Gotham, and Batman was like, ‘I fully endorse Penguin.'”