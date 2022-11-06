‘SNL’: ‘Trump’, Amy ‘Not a Bot’ Schumer Plead Their Case to Elon’s Twitter Council

Saturday Night Live took aim at Elon Musk’s staffing cuts at Twitter and the potential for the spread of misinformation with a mock council listening to why bad actors should have their accounts reinstated.

“They said I was a bot, which is crazy. I’m all woman, and I love funny guys like you,” said Amy Schumer. “In fact, you should check out this website where me and some other girls hang out and meet cute guys: www.sexpalace.bitcoinscam.iraq.”

“Sounds too good to be true,” replied Kenan Thompson, playing one-half of the council, which was comprised of Twitter’s remaining workforce.

“Oh my god. You’re so funny,” Schumer continued suspiciously. “I bet you have an awesome social security number.”

“Nah. It’s nothing crazy. It’s just 04378–” Thompson said before being corrected by colleague Chloe Fineman.

Later, James Austin Johnson as former President Donald Trump got his turn, and he began by rambling about his middle name, John, before being corralled back on point.

“Why do you want to be back on Twitter?” asked Fineman. “Didn’t you start your own social media website?”

“Excuse me. Excuse me. Excuse me. Excuse me,” he replied. “Yes, we’ve all moved to Truth Social, and we love Truth Social. It’s very great, and in many ways also terrible. It’s very bad. Very, very bad. It’s a little buggy in terms of making the phone screen crack and the automatically draining of the Venmo. Anyway, let me back on Twitter. I’ll do another ‘covfefe.’ I won’t do anything bad except maybe coup.”

“All right,” came the naive response from the council. “Might as well roll the dice, right?”