See Travis Kelce and Kelsea Ballerini Joke About Their Matching Names in ‘SNL’ Promo

To Kelce or not to Kelsea: that is the question. Ahead of Travis Kelce’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, the Kansas City Chiefs player and country singer Kelsea Ballerini joked about their matching names in a promo with SNL‘s Heidi Gardner.

“Kelsea, you should change your last name to Travis so we could have Travis Kelce and Kelsea Travis,” says Gardner, who’s a big Chiefs fan. “Or maybe he should change his first name to Ballerini! I don’t know,” replies Ballerini.

“I’ve always wanted to be a ballerina!” Kelce jokes, putting his arms on his head for his best dancer impression. “Good form!” replies Gardner.

In another promo, the football player jokes about how SNL and football are not that different. Gardner doesn’t think so, but “I get hit in the head for a living, so I’ll take that as fair game,” Kelce jokes. To end the silly skits, Gardner blows a whistle like a coach to get him to present Ballerini (and the new episodes) with more enthusiasm. “Yes, coach!” he responds.

Kelce’s SNL debut comes several weeks after he helped his team win the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles last month. (Remember? The game before and after Rihanna’s concert?) As for Ballerini, she released an EP titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which detailed her feelings about her divorce from fellow artist Morgan Evans on Valentine’s Day.

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat was how I processed everything,” Ballerini said in a statement. “It’s the way I got my feelings out of my body and heart and put them to music, which is the purest way I could’ve handled it.”

Next weekend, the show is set to be hosted by Wednesday and Scream VI‘s Jenna Ortega, while the 1975 has been selected as the episode’s musical guest. Last week, Jack White performed, and Woody Harrelson hosted.

Harrelson caught some flak for his rambling monologue where he spread anti-vaccination conspiracies.

The self-proclaimed “anarchist” joked about a supposed movie script, a clear metaphor for the pandemic, that went, “The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs — and keep taking them — over and over.”

He then remarked, “I threw the script away. I mean, who is gonna believe that crazy idea! Being forced to do drugs? I do them voluntarily all day long.” Trending ‘The Idol’: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn’ Inside Jim Jordan's Disastrous Search for a 'Deep State' Whistleblower Snubbing the King: Why Don't Big Stars Want to Perform at Charles' Coronation? J-Hope and J. Cole Meet in the Middle for New Song 'On the Street'







