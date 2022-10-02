Watch ‘SNL’ Spoof Adam Levine’s Sext Scandal in Game Show Sketch

Saturday Night Live spoofed Adam Levine’s thirsty DMs — as well as the Armie Hammer’s alleged cannibalistic overtures — in a sketch for a game show called Send Something Normal.

“The game is very simple,” host Miles Teller explained. “We have four male celebrity contestants, and all they have to do is reply to a woman’s DM on Instagram in a way that is normal. And fellas, if you send a normal DM, you win $100 million.”

Mikey Day’s Levine was up first, with the Maroon 5 singer — plagued by an alleged cheating scandal where his cringey sexts have become viral memes — confronted by an innocuous DM from a female fan.

“Hoooly Moly,” Levine exclaimed back via DM. “Hoooooly Moooly. Holy crap.” However, “Levine” ruined his chance at $100 million by telling the woman, “Your body is makin’ my penis smile!”

Before his turn, James Austin Johnson’s Hammer reflected about the work he’s done on himself in the aftermath of allegations of sexual misconduct (and the flesh-eating stuff). However, when “Hammer” receives a DM saying “Hey Armie, hope you’re doing okay,” the disgraced actor replied, “I want to break open your bones and suck out the marrow.”

Neil deGrasse Tyson (Kenan Thompson) and Bowen Yang (playing himself) also failed to respond appropriately to DMs in the sketch from the Season 48 premiere.