‘SNL’: Quinta Brunson Calls Out ‘Friends’ for Lack of Black People

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson called for fair pay for teachers in her debut Saturday Night Live monologue.

“I wanted to be on SNL back in the day, but the audition process seemed a little long,” Brunson began. “So instead, I just created my own TV show, made sure it became really popular, won a bunch of Emmys, and then got asked to host. It’s so much easier.”

In January, the hit ABC show took home the Golden Globe for Best TV Series — Musical or Comedy, and Brunson herself captured the award for Best Actress in a TV Series in the same genre.

"It's a network sitcom like, say, Friends," Brunson said of her show, "except instead of being about a group of friends, it's about a group of teachers, and instead of New York, it's in Philadelphia, and instead of not having Black people, it does."

After mentioning that her mother is a former teacher, and then playing a video of former President Barack Obama giving her a shout-out, Brunson said she knows firsthand that teachers are taken for granted.

“Acknowledge the work they do every day,” she said. “And for the love of God, pay them the money they deserve.”