‘SNL’ Monologue: Amy Schumer Goes All In on Married Life, Takes Shot at Kanye

Comedian Amy Schumer’s SNL monologue on Saturday honed in on sex and marriage, but not before acknowledging some current events in the political arena.

“I can’t believe I have the honor of being the final host before the midterm abortions — elections!” she joked. “What did I say? Sorry. I was thinking about what’s at stake if we don’t vote.”

Saturday marked Schumer’s third time hosting the late night show, having done so in 2018 and three years prior. Schumer, who gave birth to a son in 2019, went on to discuss her pregnancy.

“People love giving pregnant women advice, don’t they? The whole time I was pregnant, I had this one friend telling me, ‘You got to do prenatal yoga. It really helps with the birth.’ So I immediately signed up for a c-section,” she quipped. “But no, I did. I had a c. He came out the sunroof.”

“My husband and I, we do have a good sex life,” she continued. “Married people, we have found that the best weekday to have sex is always to-morrow. We’re like, ‘We ate today. Maybe we won’t eat tomorrow. That will be a good day for us.'”

At one point, Schumer made a dig at Kanye West over his antisemitic social media posts.

“My husband is…on the autism spectrum. He has autism spectrum disorder. It used to be called Asperger’s, but then they found out — this is true — that Doctor Asperger had like Nazi ties, Kanye?”

Schumer’s stint as host comes a few weeks after the fifth season of Inside Amy Schumer premiered on Paramount+, six years after the series left off. Her most recent SNL appearance came last fall in a ‘Bachelorette’ sketch that included Kim Kardashian, John Cena and Chris Rock.