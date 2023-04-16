SNL’s Molly Kearney Crashes ‘Weekend Update’ to Give Moving Speech to Trans Kids: ‘Just Hang On’

Last year, comedian Molly Kearney made history as the first nonbinary SNL cast member. And on Saturday night, following Ana de Armas’s monologue and Colin Jost and Michael Che taking shots at a number of politicians, Kearney crashed “ ” to address all the anti-trans legislation being pushed by congressional Republicans.

“Well, as you know, I’ve been wanting to come to ‘Update’ and talk about trans people,” Kearney said, after floating down to the desk on wires from the ceiling.

Cue Che, who set the segment up by explaining, “As of this week, there are now over 14 states that have passed bills restricting healthcare for trans kids.”

“Listen to that, Michael. Restricting healthcare for kids,” said Kearney. “For some reason, there’s something about the word ‘trans’ that makes people forget the word ‘kids.’ If you don’t care about trans kids’ lives, it means you don’t care about frickin’ kids’ lives.”

As Kearney flew into the sky on those wires, they delivered a parting message: “What’s happening to kids is wrong, and you don’t need to be scared. Our job is to protect you, and your job is to focus on being a kid. It’s kind of like me flying in the SNL sky. There’s a bunch of dudes asking about your crotch and controlling when and where you have to pee, but if you just hang on, you’ll look up and realize you’re flying, kid!”

Kearney then screamed, “TRANS RIGHTS!” as a cannon launched confetti all over the set.