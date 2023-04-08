fbpixel
HE’S NO ANGEL

SNL Mocks Arrested Trump, Who Compares Himself to Jesus on Easter

“A famous, wonderful man arrested for no reason at all. If you haven’t put it together, folks, I’m comparing myself to Jesus again,” offered Trump
SNL's Donald Trump, played by James Austin Johnson.
SNL's Donald Trump, played by James Austin Johnson. NBC

On the Saturday night before Easter, live from Studio 8H, Saturday Night Live kicked things off with an Easter Sunday cold-open spoof of The Last Supper.

“Alas, one of you will betray me… and though I have committed no crime, I will be arrested, tried, and found guilty,” said Mikey Day’s Jesus Christ.

“Sound familiar?!” exclaimed Donald Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, who proceeded to compare his recent arrest in New York on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to what befell one Jesus Christ.

“A famous, wonderful man arrested for no reason at all. If you haven’t put it together, folks, I’m comparing myself to Jesus again, and what better time than on his birthday, Easter,” offered SNL’s Trump. “As we speak, I am being persecuted on a level the likes of which the world has never seen — even worse than the late, great Jesus.”

“You know, many people are saying we’re very similar. We’re both very tall, very popular, and both, frankly, white Americans,” he continued. “You know, Jesus did some incredible things. Some would call them Miracles, in terms of fish and with regard to bread. Fish and bread, you know. He rose from the dead on the third day; I would have done it faster…”

Trump proceeded to compare his rival Ron DeSantis to Judas, who can’t even “get the gays out of Disney World,” before claiming Jesus is a “nepo baby” far inferior to Trump. “They will come for me, lock me away, because just like Jesus all I did was be friendly to a sex worker, and now they want to put me in jail,” he added.  

