Kenan & Kelly

‘SNL’: Kenan and Kel Reunite Alongside Keke Palmer

The Nickelodeon sitcom gets re-imagined with an interesting change in catch-phrase
NBC/SNL

Saturday Night Live saw guest host Keke Palmer propose and star in a reboot of the famed Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel titled Kenan & Kelly.

“I thought it was going to be a Jordan Peele-produced streaming series,” Thompson said in a backstage interview.As for Palmer, she “had already sold the show” to the producers before Thompson came along.

In it, the pair now work at a store that sells sushi, and instead of Kel saying, “Aw, here it goes,” an overdramatic Kelly exclaims — much to Kenan’s confusion — “Uh oh, here come the bus!”

After Devon Walker gives an on-set impersonation of Kel, Kel Mitchell himself enters the store and goes right past Thompson to his beloved cooler full of orange soda.

“Kel, it’s been so long, man. What you been up to?” Kenan asks before a robber, played by James Austin Johnson, shoots a karate-practicing Kel, who delivers his catch-phrase before dying.

“The show is not good,” Thompson says bluntly afterwards. The sketch concludes with Thompson and Mitchell revealing that Nope director Jordan Peele has cast them in a sequel titled, simply enough, Yep.

