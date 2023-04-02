fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
What A Deal!

‘SNL’: Indicted Ex-President Releases ‘Horrible’ Trump Bopz to Raise Money for Legal Defense

Tracks include "Hard to Handle," "Ironic," and "Islands in the Sun."
NBC/SNL
NBC/SNL

Saturday Night Live reacted to Donald Trump’s indictment with James Austin Johnson, as the former president, “singing” along to songs that he plans on releasing as part of an album to raise money to pay his lawyers.

Johnson cited the lucrative effect of “Justice for All,” an atrocious single that features the J6 Prison Choir — those locked up in a Washington, D.C. jail for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“That song raked in so much cash, I said why stop there? That’s why I’m putting out my new album: Now That’s What I Call My Legal Defense Fund, a.k.a Trump Bopz. And I’m bringing all the hits,” Johnson said, referring to the long-running series of compilation albums with a similar title.

Johnson went on to mumble his way through some of the words to The Black Crowes’ “Hard to Handle,” have a duet of “Islands in the Sun” with Kenan Thompson, who played boxing promoter and Trump pal Don King, groan the chorus of “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette, and add some anti-drug asides to “Because I Got High” by Afroman, played by Devon Walker.

“Wow, what a deal! Just 30 classic covers, all horrible,” Johnson said.

Also on the album is “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” by Ice Spice and PinkPantheress. SNL‘s Mikey Day, playing a much too enthusiastic Donald Trump Jr., joined in, much to his father’s dismay.

“Very strange energy, my son. Don’t like it,” Johnson said before Day left the stage awkwardly.

Trending

Johnson, in light of Trump’s expected arraignment on Tuesday, closed with a call back to Trump’s tweet encouraging supporters to show up to his “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Manhattan, I’ll see you on Tuesday,” he said ominously. “Will be wild!”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

'Ridiculousness' Co-Host Chanel West Coast Leaving MTV Clip Show After 30 Seasons, Inks Overall Deal With Paramount (EXCLUSIVE)

'John Wick 5' Back on the Table After Box Office Blowup

The Royal Family Reportedly Isn't Interested in Giving Prince Harry a 'Warm Reception' If He Decides To Go To King Charles III's Coronation

'Million Dollar Listing' Stars Josh and Heather Altman Buy Pricey Newport Beach House

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad