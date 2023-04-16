SNL Host Ana de Armas Announces She’s About to Become a U.S. Citizen

Saturday Night Live monologues can run the gamut from cringeworthy and silly to movingly sincere. On Saturday night, host Ana de Armas’s debut SNL monologue fell into the latter category.

After telling the audience at Studio 8H that she learned English by watching Friends after immigrating to the U.S. from Cuba, and fell victim to a scam acting class, the actress — who was nominated for an Oscar for her turn as Marilyn Monroe in the divisive biopic Blonde, and whose new Apple TV+ film Ghosted, alongside Chris Evans, opens April 21 — made a bit of a confession.

“This has been a magical year. Not only [was] I nominated for an Oscar, but in three weeks I’m gonna officially become an American citizen,” said de Armas. “I am proud to become a citizen because when I moved here, everyone was so welcoming.”

She then proceeded to tell a nice little story about the kindness of one of her former co-stars, screen legend Robert De Niro.

She continued: “When I did my first movie in the U.S., called Hands of Stone, I got to work with Robert De Niro. And one day on set, he told me, ‘I may be going to Cuba soon. If I do, I’ll say hello to your family.’ He even asked me for the phone number. I completely forgot about it, and then one day out of the blue, I get a phone call from my dad. He’s hysterical. I’m like, ‘Dad, what’s wrong?’ He’s like, ‘Robert De Niro just came to visit me at work.’ That was such a kind gesture, and I’ve been so fortunate to work with so many supportive actors.”

“My dad was so proud of me, and he would be proud to see me today, standing on this stage,” de Armas added. “I feel very lucky to be here.”