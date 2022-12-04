‘SNL’ Cold Open: Desperate GOP Finds Solution for Dopey ‘Herschel Walker’

Saturday Night Live‘s last episode before the Georgia Senate runoff began with concerned Republicans in Congress figuring out what to do with candidate Herschel Walker in order to boost their chances of capturing the Democratic-held seat.

The trio of James Austin Johnson as Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Mikey Day as Sen. John Cornyn and Cecily Strong as Sen. Marsha Blackburn met for a discussion with Walker, played by Kenan Thompson, who promptly addressed the Kentucky senator as “Mitch McDonalds.”

“I’m sorry I’m late,” Thompson began. “I was having too much fun in that free merry go round y’all got out front.”

“That’s a revolving door, Herschel. Have a seat,” Johnson replied.

Herschel Walker and his team meet to strategize for the runoff election in Georgia pic.twitter.com/thAPFLh0rm — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 4, 2022

When Strong stressed the importance of the runoff race against Sen. Raphael Warnock, Thompson appeared confident.

“Well, I’m good at those. My ex-wife said all I do is run off,” he said, alluding to the multiple reports of Walker’s less than stellar relationship history.

“The election is this Tuesday,” Johnson reminded him. “They’ve already started counting votes by mail.”

“Right,” Thompson responded. “But you got to remember: they still got to count votes by female.”

After Thompson made other gaffe-like comments reminiscent of actual quotations from Walker, like about the differences between vampires and werewolves, the three senators held a private meeting by tossing a blanket over Walker’s head so he could fall asleep “like a parakeet.”

“So just to be clear, our last hope to win this year is Herschel Walker?” Day asked incredulously. Trending Trump Demands America Rip Up the Constitution, Make Him President ‘Liver King’ Admits He's on Steroids, Says Persona Is an ‘Experiment’ Elon Musk's Big ‘Twitter Files’ Reveal Turns Into Snoozefest Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Over Ticketing Fiasco

The group’s “Plan B,” it turns out, was Johnson luring Thompson into what was once his panic room, shutting the door behind him — “just ’til Election Day.”

“Why am I already in there?” Thompson asked, unaware that he was looking at a mirror.