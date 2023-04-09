SNL: Bowen Yang’s Gay Jafar Roasts Ron DeSantis Over Disney Beef

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis threw a hissy fit this week after learning that Disney had outwitted him — quietly pushing through changes that would prevent DeSantis’ Disney oversight board from regulating the Mouse House’s district for decades.

“We’re going to look at things like taxes on hotels, we’re going to look at things like tolls on the roads, we’re going to look at things like developing some of the property that the district owns,” DeSantis threatened.

So, following some shots at DeSantis’s 2024 rival Trump for his recent arrest this week, Saturday Night Live’s “ ” welcomed Disney villain Jafar from Aladdin (played by SNL’s current MVP, Bowen Yang) to roast DeSantis, who he called “the Boy,” a la Aladdin.

“Well, Michael, as far as villains go, the boy’s an amateur. He has no rizz, no spark, no drip. The look is giving Baby Mayor. I mean, he did wear those white cowboy boots, but let’s be honest: They wore him,” cracked Yang’s Jafar, adding, “Don’t get me wrong: the boy’s plenty evil. Banning Rosa Parks in schools? I’m a dark sorcerer and even I was like, ‘Jesus, dude! It’s Rosa Parks.’”

Then, Yang’s Jafar mocked DeSantis for holding a grudge against Disney following their opposition to his controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

"If the boy thinks he can somehow prevent Disney World from being gay, that carpet has flown!" exclaimed a cackling Jafar. "I mean, if you opened up Grindr on Main Street, U.S.A., your phone explodes."

Yang’s Jafar continued to call himself gay, and said to DeSantis, “Don’t say gay? Well, if there is no gay, there is no Disney, and everyone loves Disney! Including you! Because your dumb ass got married there, and that’s the gayest thing you can do!”

Indeed, as Insider reported, DeSantis married his wife Casey in 2009 at the Walt Disney Resort’s Grand Floridian wedding pavilion, “a chapel overlooking Cinderella Castle and the Seven Seas Lagoon at Disney World… The reception was held at Epcot’s Italy Isola, in a nod to the couple’s Italian heritage.”