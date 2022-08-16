 Watch the First Trailer for Apple TV+'s Sidney Poitier Documentary - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Gimme That Suga: Samsung Taps BTS Star to Remix Ringtone for Its Galaxy Smartphones
Home TV & Movies TV & Movies News

Sidney Poitier Becomes a Cultural Thread Between Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement in ‘Sidney’ Doc Trailer

Sidney premieres September 23 in theaters and on Apple TV+

By

Larisha Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All

“It’s not easy being the first when you have to represent the entire race,” Spike Lee explains during the first official trailer for Reginald Hudlin’s Sidney, the Apple TV+ documentary chronicling the life and legacy of filmmaker and activist Sidney Poitier. Out Sept. 23, the film uses archival footage and candid interviews to strikingly capture Poitier’s positioning as an essential cultural thread between Hollywood and the civil rights movement.

Poiter, who died this year at age 94, blazed a trail followed by generations of Black actors and filmmakers, having been the first Black man to win Best Actor at the Oscars for his performance in 1963’s Lilies of the Field. “There was a habit in Hollywood of utilizing black acts in the most disrespectful way,” he says in a voiceover. “I said, ‘I cannot play that.’” In the trailer, a highlights reel of the icon’s most notable performances is used to depict his uncompromising demand for respect in an industry that would rather he have played a caricature.

Related Stories

RS Recommends: What to Watch on Apple TV+ (and How to Stream it Free)
RS Recommends: Apple Doesn't Hold Sales -- Here's How to Get its Tech for Cheap

Related Stories

5 Festivals that Ended in Disaster
5 Festivals That Ended in Disaster
Chasteness, Soda Pop, and Show Tunes: The Lost Story of the Young Americans and the Choircore Movement

“It was the first time I’d seen a Black man assert his power,” Halle Berry remembers of encountering Poitier for the first time. The actor’s legacy is lauded in the trailer by Berry, Lee, Morgan Freeman, Denzel Washington, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, and Oprah Winfrey, who serves as producer on the film.

Poitier’s rise as a Hollywood star skyrocketed during the height of the civil rights era. He had first appeared in mid-Fifties films like 1955’s Blackboard Jungle and 1958’s The Defiant Ones, which earned him a nod for Best Actor at the Oscars, making him the first Black actor to receive the nomination. Poitier also directed multiple films, wrote three books, and played a visible role in the civil rights movement, marching alongside protesters at Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington in 1963 and traveling the South with fellow activist and actor Harry Belafonte.

“My life has had more than a few wonderful, indescribable turns,” Poitier says at the end of the trailer. “And I have lived them.”

In This Article: Apple TV, Sidney Poitier

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.