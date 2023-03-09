Florence + the Machine Soundtrack Haunting Revelations in ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Trailer

The trauma-bonded group of women who found themselves stranded together for 19 months in the Showtime series Yellowjackets may be out of the wilderness, but they are far from being out of the woods. In the official full-length trailer for the show’s second season, premiering March 24, the cast braces for the internal and external battle against the darkness that lingers from their time in the cold Canadian trenches.

Toggling between the present day and 1996, when the group of high school soccer players first found themselves stranded, Yellowjackets Season Two zeros in on the consequences that arise when morals and boundaries are pushed to the limit by the overpowering fight to stay alive.

“Once upon a time, there was a place called the wilderness,” Jackie Taylor (Ella Purnell) says in the trailer, reciting the myth-like story around the flickering flames of a fire. “It was beautiful, but it was also violent and misunderstood. And it waited and waited to befriend whoever arrived.”

The wilderness, as it turns out, was also deeply clingy. Having latched onto its newfound friends, its darkness is still causing problems – and pushing them towards full-blown psychosis – 25 years later.

The chilling look at the upcoming season is soundtracked by No Doubt's 1995 single "Just A Girl" but performed by Florence + the Machine. The eerie cover nods to impending doom, the type of internal wrath and outward-facing paranoia that is sure to haunt the cast of characters as their secrets come to light.

“I’m such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show,” Florence Welch shared in a statement. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone who’s first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job.”

Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves.