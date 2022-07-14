‘She Said’ Film Trailer Follows Reporters’ Explosive Takedown Investigation of Harvey Weinstein

Two reporters’ investigation into the sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein — a story that helped spread the #MeToo movement — is the focus of the upcoming movie She Said, arriving in theaters on Nov. 18.

The film stars Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan as Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, the real-life New York Times investigative reporters that headed the Pulitzer Prize-winning expose into the disgraced producer’s history of sexual misconduct, overcoming the interference of gatekeepers, NDAs, and victims still too intimidated to talk.

“I was told that the wrongdoing in Hollywood is overwhelming,” Kazan’s Kantor says in the trailer. “These young women walked into what they all had reason to believe were business meetings…instead, they say he met them with threats and sexual demands.”

“People have tried to write this story before, he kills it every time,” one woman in the trailer says, while a lawyer for Weinstein adds, “Harvey adamantly denies any allegations of assault.”

She Said — which takes its name from Kantor and Twohey’s non-fiction book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement — was helmed by Orthodox director Maria Schrader with a screenplay by Oscar-winning Ida screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

The film also stars Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Samantha Morton, Jennifer Ehle, and more. Brad Pitt — who once reportedly confronted Weinstein when the producer sexually harassed the actor’s then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow — is among She Said’s producers.

With Weinstein’s power and stature significantly weakened following the publishing of the NY Times articles, prosecutors soon followed with their own investigation, resulting in sexual abuse charges in both New York and Los Angeles; Weinstein is already serving 23 years in prison after being found guilty on the NY charges, with an LA trial set for later this year.