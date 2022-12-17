Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized for ‘Unspecified Medical Emergency’

Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized Friday evening in California after suffering “an unspecified medical emergency,” according to the Santa Paula Police Department, NBC News reports.

Osbourne was reportedly filming on the Discovery+ reality series Ghost Adventures when the incident happened, and was transported to Ventura County Medical Center.

Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed the name of the individual involved in the medical call. On Friday evening, the police received a 911 call of a medical emergency at Glen Tavern Inn around 6:30 p.m. The police department, fire department, and local EMS responded to the call, and she was later transferred to the hospital.

It’s unclear what medical emergency occurred or Osbourne’s current prognosis, but Rolling Stone has learned that the incident was not life threatening.

Reps for Osbourne, Ventura County Medical Center, and Discovery+ did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s requests for comment.

In March 2021, Osbourne left the CBS daytime show The Talk following comments she made on-air that defended Piers Morgan’s remarks on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. At the time, Osbourne had an on-air argument with cohost Sheryl Underwood, which led to a network investigation. Later that month, Osbourne departed the show.

Earlier this month, she chimed in on Piers Morgan Uncensored about Netflix's new Harry & Meghan docuseries.

“It was all very distasteful, Piers,” she said in a Dec. 12 clip. “I was totally bored by the whining, the whining, the whining,” she said. She added: “It’s about them being these poor little children who were so much in love, and how abused they’d been. Their race, the way the act — everything has been, you know, abused, by the public, by the press, by the Royal family. Well, do you know what? You’ve got a great life, you’ve got a beautiful family, you’re so much in love — move on, get a life. Move on.”

In September, she and husband Ozzy Osbourne, alongside their children Jack and Kelly Osbourne, appeared in the Fox Nation docuseries, Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back. The show addressed her departure from The Talk and its aftermath.