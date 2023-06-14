Shannen Doherty Shares Video Before Surgery: ‘This Is What Cancer Can Look Like’

Shannen Doherty shared a video on Wednesday as she continues to chronicle her health battles with fans online.

The clip, filmed in January, shows the actress speaking to a medical professional prior to undergoing surgery to remove a tumor in her head. “January 16, 2023. Surgery. I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified,” she wrote in the caption. “The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like.”

The Beverly Hills 90210 star announced last week that a CT scan from Jan. 5 indicated that she had brain metastases. Alongside an Instagram video of her receiving radiation therapy, Doherty shared that she had her first round of radiation on Jan. 12. “My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life,” she said.

Doherty first detailed her diagnosis in 2015, and has remained transparent with her health journey. In 2020, the Charmed actress said that her breast cancer diagnosis had returned and reached stage 4 in an interview with Good Morning America Tuesday.

She had learned her breast cancer had progressed to stage 4 prior to shooting the recent 90210 reboot, BH90210. Doherty said she was driven by her desire to show that “people with stage 4 can work, too. Like, you know, our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do.”