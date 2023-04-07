Netflix Cancels ‘Sex/Life’ After Two Seasons

Netflix chose celibacy on Friday when it canceled the drama series Sex/Life after two seasons. The show first premiered in 2021 with an eight-episode debut, followed by six additional episodes in its second season, which arrived on the streaming service in March.

Sex/Life followed Billie (Sarah Shahi), a mother of two torn between her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and her past love-turned-homewrecker Brad (Adam Demos). By Season two, Cooper rebounded with his boss Francesca (Li Jun Li), Brad prepared to welcome a baby with his wife — the Vogue cover model Gigi (Wallis Day) — and Billie had started to move on with restaurateur Majid (Darius Homayoun).

“The episode was never intended to be a series finale, that’s for sure,” showrunner Stacy Rukeyser told The Hollywood Reporter shortly after season two premiered. “I know there are always more stories to tell with these characters in the Sex/Life universe, and I hope we get the chance to tell those stories. It was important that we get to a meaningful place with each character this season.”

During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast earlier this month, Shahi shared that there had been a clear shift behind-the-scenes from the first season to the second. “I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season,” she explained. “I’m not going to put it [the show] down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show.”

Shahi recently joined the ABC pilot Judgement, which Deadline reports was already in the works prior to Sex/Life coming to an official end.