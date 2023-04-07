fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Going Celibate

Netflix Cancels ‘Sex/Life’ After Two Seasons

“I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season,” lead Sarah Shahi recently shared
Sex/Life
Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly and Mike Vogel as Cooper Connelly in Sex/Life. Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

Netflix chose celibacy on Friday when it canceled the drama series Sex/Life after two seasons. The show first premiered in 2021 with an eight-episode debut, followed by six additional episodes in its second season, which arrived on the streaming service in March.

Sex/Life followed Billie (Sarah Shahi), a mother of two torn between her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and her past love-turned-homewrecker Brad (Adam Demos). By Season two, Cooper rebounded with his boss Francesca (Li Jun Li), Brad prepared to welcome a baby with his wife — the Vogue cover model Gigi (Wallis Day) — and Billie had started to move on with restaurateur Majid (Darius Homayoun).

“The episode was never intended to be a series finale, that’s for sure,” showrunner Stacy Rukeyser told The Hollywood Reporter shortly after season two premiered. “I know there are always more stories to tell with these characters in the Sex/Life universe, and I hope we get the chance to tell those stories. It was important that we get to a meaningful place with each character this season.”

Trending

During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast earlier this month, Shahi shared that there had been a clear shift behind-the-scenes from the first season to the second. “I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season,” she explained. “I’m not going to put it [the show] down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show.”

Shahi recently joined the ABC pilot Judgement, which Deadline reports was already in the works prior to Sex/Life coming to an official end.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Don Lemon's Misogyny at CNN, Exposed: Malicious Texts, Mocking Female Co-Workers and 'Diva-Like Behavior'

Rose Hanbury's Son Oliver Will Have a Prominent Role in King Charles III's Coronation Despite Prince William Affair Rumors

Aisha Tyler Reflects on Her Time on 'Friends' Almost 20 Years After Her Character Was Introduced: "It Was a Big Deal"

Michelangelo's 'David' Stopped by 'Saturday Night Live' to End the Censorship Debate

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad