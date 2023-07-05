‘Sex Education’ Preps for New Beginnings and Bittersweet Goodbyes in Final Season Trailer

We’re four seasons into Netflix’s Sex Education and the show’s leading man Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) still hasn’t found a way to talk about sex without fumbling his words, or making it sound like he’s in a sexual relationship with his mother. In the teaser trailer for the fourth and final season of the series, out Sept. 21, Milburn and his Moordale Secondary friends are starting fresh at Cavendish Sixth Form College. This means he’ll have a whole host of new clients for his sex therapy clinic and another shot at not being branded as a loser — but this is his last chance.

“Hi, everyone, I’m Otis Milburn. I’m new here, I’m with the whole Moordale secondary team,” he tells the student body at orientation while his best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) coaches him through smiling for the audience. “I just wanted to let you know a little bit about myself. I spent a lot of my free time thinking about sex. I live and breathe sex all day. Every day. Thinking about sex comes very naturally. Because I learned everything I know about sex from my mom.”

If the shocked gasps that filled the room immediately after these words left his mouth are any indication, it’s going to be a long semester and an even longer season. “For goodness sake, tell them you’re a sex therapist,” Eric yells to Otis in the clip before his words can be misunderstood any more than they already have been.

To be fair, everyone’s under a lot of pressure. At home, Otis’ sex therapist mom has welcomed a new baby, meaning that after 17 years he’s no longer an only child. And now that Moordale Secondary has closed down, he’s also no longer the only sex therapist on campus. Meanwhile, Maeve (Emma Mackey) is adjusting to life in America, Adam (Connor Swindells) is adjusting to higher education in general, and Ruby (Mimi Keene) finds out what it’s like to no longer be ruler of the student body.

Sex Education first premiered in 2019 with the same cast of characters at its helm. Now, three of its starring actors are booked and busy promoting Barbie and exploring new roles with conflicting time commitments. In a letter to fans, creator, lead writer and executive producer Laurie Nunn addressed the bittersweet decision to bring the show to an end while they were still able to give it a proper send-off.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduation,” she explained. “We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you this final season, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Goodbyes are the worst, but let’s celebrate all the good times we’ve had.”