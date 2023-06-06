Sarah Jessica Parker and ‘Sex and the City’ Cast Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Twenty-five years after its premiere, Sex and the City continues to be one of the most-celebrated cult-classic TV shows for HBO. On Tuesday, the cast’s Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis celebrated the show’s 25th anniversary.

Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes, shared a “how it’s started vs. how it’s going” post to commemorate the occasion.

“I cannot believe Sex and the City premiered 25 years ago today 👠🥂🗽 Before the show I never thought anything as big and wonderful as this could happen to me,” she wrote. “And now I can’t imagine my life without it!”

“I know it holds a special place in so many of your hearts too, so thank you for watching,” she continued, teasing the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That…‘s second season, which is set to premiere on June 22.

Davis, who played Charlotte York, shared a video with clips from the show, saying it was “impossible to believe it has been 25 years” since the show aired.

“I consider myself the luckiest person in the world to be a part of this story that connects so many of us together. It has and continues to be a JOY!” Davis wrote. “Thank you to all of you who have come along for the ride. We love you.”

As for Parker, who payed the beloved Carrie Bradshaw, the actress snapped a photo of a iconic golden chain with her character’s name.

“It’s our silver anniversary but the memories will always be gold,” she wrote. On her Instagram Story, she shared a video from Vogue Entertainment‘s Sergio Kletnoy of Parker teasing the show before it aired.

HBO also shared a video of the three stars talking about their lives since the show, creating “families, relationships.”

“I realized that you were having the same experience in your life and we love you for joining us for so many years,” Parker said in the clip. “Such gratitude and appreciation and affection.”

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, has yet to share a commemoration on social media, but it was announced earlier this week that she’ll be reprising her role in a brief segment of Samantha in And Just Like That‘s second season. Trending Trump Loses It as Lawyers Push DOJ Not to Charge Him Pete Davidson Tells PETA to Mind Their Business and 'Suck My D-ck' in Leaked Voicemail ‘The Flash’ Is the Best DCEU Superhero Movie Yet, But Can’t Outrun Ezra Miller Danny Masterson Was Convicted of Rape. What Happens to Scientology?

According to Variety, Cattrall filmed only one scene for the sequel series, which she apparently shot in New York City last March. Cattrall left the franchise after bowing out of the film, Sex and the City 2, which contributed to a falling out between Cattrall and Parker.

In an art-imitating-life moment, the first season of And Just Like That addressed Samantha’s absence with her moving to London after she and Carrie (Parker) had a feud. The two communicate via text messages during the Season One and during the season’s finale, the estranged friends make plans to reconnect in person. In Season Two, Cattrall’s cameo involves a phone call with Carrie.