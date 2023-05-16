Serena Williams’ ESPN Docuseries to Celebrate Her GOAT-Making Career

Serena Williams’ life and legacy will be featured in an upcoming docuseries for ESPN.

The announcement was made at the Walt Disney Company upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and was presented under the title, In the Arena: Serena Williams. The docuseries is set to span the tennis champion’s career as one of the most decorated athletes of all time with a combined 39 Grand Slam titles, including 23 singles titles, 14 doubles, and two mixed doubles titles.

Gotham Chopra, who has produced sports documentaries such as Showtime’s Kobe Bryant’s Muse and The Little Master on Indian cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar for ESPN’s “30 for 30,” will direct the series. Described as “the most complete, intimate, and compelling account of her legendary career, featuring firsthand perspective from Serena and key figures throughout her life,” the doc will be co-produced by ESPN, Religion of Sports, Tom Brady’s 199 Productions, and Williams and Caroline Currier’s Nine Two Six Productions.

In perhaps one of the biggest drops of 2020, ESPN previously released The Last Dance, a 10-part ESPN docuseries about Michael Jordan and his legendary run with the Chicago Bulls. In the Arena: Serena Williams will follow last year’s Emmy-winning Man in the Arena series on Tom Brady.