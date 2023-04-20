The Ladies of ‘Selling Sunset’ Are Going to F–k Your S–t Up (Real Estate-Wise)

The ladies of Selling Sunset are back. They’re in their I-don’t-give-a-fuck era. They’re mortgage-maxxing and open house-pilled. They’re going sign-on-the-dotted-line mode. It’s the Season Six announcement for them.

All that to say, Netflix has dropped a new teaser for Season Six of the hit reality series. In it, each of the realtors at the Oppenheim Group (sans the two Oppenheims) has a chance to strut around a lavish L.A. mansion, speak their truth, and essentially warn their foes in Southern California real estate that they have become Death, destroyer of worlds! (Wait, sorry, that’s Oppenheimer.)

It all starts with Chrishell Strause, obviously, who not-so-obliquely refers to her relationship with Australian artist G Flip, after breaking up with Jason Oppenheim at the end of Season Five. “I know people think I’m having a midlife crisis, but I’m having an awakening,” she says.

As for the others: Chelsea is “killing it in this market”; Emma is “not in competition” with anyone but herself; Amanza does “not give a fuck about a lot of things”; Nicole’s got “$100 million in sales and counting”; Heather’s “going to be a rockstar mommy and also a rockstar business woman”; and Mary definitely will not be missing Christine Quinn (the show’s longtime “villain,” who is not returning this year).

The trailer ends with Quinn’s replacement, Bre Tiesi, who says, “I’m kind of a mirror — whatever you give me, is what you’re gonna get. I mean business, I’m about business, I’m here to fuck this shit up.”

Season Six of Selling Sunset will arrive on Netflix on May 19, with all 11 episodes dropping at once. Brace yourself.