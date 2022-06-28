Selena Gomez Calls on Men in Hollywood to ‘Stand Up’ Following Roe v. Wade Decision

At the Season Two premiere for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez called on men in Hollywood to use their platform to speak out about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“It’s about voting,” Gomez told Variety on the red carpet. “It’s about getting men — men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue.” She was joined for the interview by her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, though the question of Hollywood’s role in fighting to protect abortion access was fielded directly to her.

“It’s also the amount of women that are hurting,” Gomez added. “I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.”

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled 6-3 that states can restrict or outright ban abortion at any point during a pregnancy, overturning the landmark 1973 decision that enshrined abortion protections in federal law, along with a subsequent decision that affirmed those protections in 1991.

“Roe and [Planned Parenthood v.] Casey must be overruled,” Justice Samuel Alito declared. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

After news of the decision broke, the musician and actress responded directly via her own social media channels. “Watching a Constitutional right be stripped away is horrific,” she wrote on Twitter. “A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of story.”

Gomez shared Planned Parenthood’s Bans Off Our Bodies action fund as an immediate resource, adding in a separate tweet: “I am fearful of what will happen to those without the necessary means to have access to a safe, legal abortion.”