See the First Trailer for Martin Scorsese’s Epic ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

The teaser trailer for Martin Scorsese’s epic Killers of the Flower Moon is finally upon us. The film’s first look dropped Thursday before its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film stars three Best Actor Oscar winners: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Brendan Fraser, along with Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone, to tell the true crime story about a string of murders in Oklahoma’s Osage Nation in the 1920s.

“At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight,” the film’s synopsis states. “The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.”

Narrated by DiCaprio’s Burkhart, the teaser trailer captures the mystery at the heart of the film, as the wealthy “wolves” bring bloodshed to the Osage Nation.

Following its Cannes premiere, Killers of the Flower Moon won’t hit theaters until Oct. 6, after which Apple TV+ — the movie is an Apple Original Film — will bring it to their streaming service.

The big screen adaptation of David Grann's non-fiction Killers of the Flower of the Moon: the Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI was originally announced back in 2017, but Scorsese's work on The Irishman and then the Covid-19 pandemic postponed production for several years.

Back in 2021, it was revealed that both Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson had been cast in the film, with Isbell playing Bill Smith, the white husband of an Osage woman who is killed, and Simpson portraying rodeo champion and bootlegger Henry Grammer.

In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, author Grann said of his book, “This is as close a story to good and evil as I ever came across. I spent so much time with the evil that it was very disconcerting. But I really was determined not to just catalog the victims. I wanted to find the descendants who could help try to give the dead some voice.”