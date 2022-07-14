‘Scrubs’ Executive Producer Eric Weinberg Arrested on ‘Serial’ Sexaul Assault Charges

Eric Weinberg, who served as an executive producer on the 2000s comedy series Scrubs, was arrested on Thursday on multiple sexual assault charges, including rape. He’s being held on $3.23 million bail.

Weinberg allegedly “targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places,” typically in their 20s or 30s, and offered to set up photo shoots for them; LAPD officials said in a release. The allegations for which he’s been arrested happened between 2012 and 2019.

“Once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot,” police said, describing Weinberg as a “serial sexual assault suspect.” Detectives are now asking that potential victims “that could date back to the early 1990s” come forward and speak with police about Weinberg.

“When the case is submitted, we will review it and determine if charges are appropriate,” a spokesperson for Los Angeles Distract Attorney George Gascón told Deadline.

Weinberg co-executive produced more than 100 Scrubs episodes between 2001 and 2007 and wrote 11 episodes during its first six seasons. He’s also written and produced for shows such as Graves, Californication, and Politically Incorrect. During his Scrubs tenure, the show was nominated for five Emmy Awards.