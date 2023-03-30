Original ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ Cast Returns for More Chaos in Anime Series

Hollywood reunion content has been milked dry in a major shift toward playing into audience nostalgia. Early in the pandemic, casts reunited over Zoom for table reads. While that happens less now, it’s only been replaced by revivals and years-too-late sequels missing the core of what made the film and television program great to begin with. But as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World returns as an anime series on Netflix, its creators are going all in.

Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead reprising their roles as Scott Pilgrim and Romana Flowers, respectively, were the biggest pieces to keeping this puzzle from falling apart. But the additional returns, all through voice acting, feature Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pune, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, and more.

“We’re getting the band back together!” Bryan Lee O’Malley, author and artist of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, and BenDavid Grabinski shared in a statement. “We can’t wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It’s going to be a wild ride.”

O'Malley and Grabinski will serve as executive producers, writers, and showrunners for the series, the official name of which will be announced later. Edgar Wright, who wrote and produced the original Scott Pilgrim vs the World film, will executive produce.

“One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim,” Wright shared. “Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now…”

He added: “Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”