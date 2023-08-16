Scott Pilgrim Is Back, Animated, Ready to Jam Some Bass and Battle Evil Exes

The Scott Pilgrim series is headed back to its illustrated roots (kinda), with Netflix prepping a new animated series — featuring the same actors from the 2010 live-action film — Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, out Nov. 17.

A new teaser highlights the show’s anime-esque style without giving too much of the plot away — though you already know the basics. Mild-mannered indie rock bassist Scott (Michael Cera) meets the girl of his dreams Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), but if he wants to date her, he must first defeat her seven evil exes.

Along with Cera and Winstead, the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off cast features Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, Satya Bhabha, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong. Edgar Wright, who directed 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, is serving as an executive producer, while Bryan Lee O’Malley, creator of the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novels, is co-showrunner with BenDavid Grabinski.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was announced earlier this year, alongside news that the original live-action cast would be returning. At the time, Wright shared a statement about how special it was working with that group of performers on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and what it was like to finally get everyone back together for a new project.

“One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim,” he said. “Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now… Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”