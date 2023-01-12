Saweetie Will Bring Icy Flare to Heated ‘Bel-Air’ Drama in Season 2 Guest Cameo

The culture shock Will experienced when he made the move from West Philadelphia to a gated mansion in Los Angeles wouldn’t phase Saweetie for a second. The rapper is set to ease into the drama series Bel-Air when it returns to Peacock on Feb. 23 for a second season, making a cameo as herself in the first episode.

Saweetie made her acting debut in 2021 as the cold-hearted fashion designer Indigo in the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish starring Yara Shahidi. Appearing as herself, she won’t really be acting, but it’ll be a change of pace from her past appearances on Wild ‘n Out and Cooking With Paris.

“The fact that it’s not my content, and I’m a creative, and I know what it feels like to want to bring my vision to life. So I wanted to bring their creation, their vision to life,” Saweetie told Complex ahead of her Grown-ish appearance. “I work well under pressure, but it was definitely completely different being on someone else’s set, but I’m happy they were happy because I worked really hard and I prepared to do well.”

While the rapper will only be joining for a brief cameo, Bel-Air has also unveiled a new cast of recurring characters. Brooklyn McLinn (Cloak & Dagger), Jazlyn Lopez Martin (This Is Us), and Riele Downs (Henry Danger) will round out the original cast as Will (Jabari Banks) continues to find his footing in Bel-Air.

Adiana Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones will return as series regulars on the 10-episode season reimagining the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.