Sara Ramirez Wants to Remind You They Are Not Actually Che Diaz

Sara Ramirez would like to make one thing clear: they are not actually their And Just Like That character Che Diaz. In a new Instagram post, Ramirez, who uses they/them pronouns, addressed the ongoing criticism of Che, reminding viewers that the onscreen comedian is fictional.

“I am not the fictional characters I have played, nor am I responsible for the things that are written for them to say,” Ramirez wrote. “I am a human being, an artist, an actor. And we are living in a world that has become increasingly hostile toward anyone who dares to free themselves from the gender binary, or disrupt the mainstream.”

The comments are partially in response to a recent profile on Ramirez, which they call “The Hack Job’s article” in the post. While the actor doesn’t specify the article, it is likely the one that appeared on The Cut in June.

“Been thinking long and hard about how to respond to The Hack Job’s article, ‘written’ by a white gen z non-binary person who asked me serious questions but expected a comedic response I guess,” Ramirez wrote. “Here’s the good news: I have a dry sense of humor and a voice. And I am not afraid to use either. I trust that those of you who matter, who are not petulant children, who are smart enough to catch on to what was actually going on there, can perceive it for what it is: an attempt to mock my thoughtfulness and softness, while dismissing a valid existence and real human being in favor of tv show critiques that belonged elsewhere.”

Ramirez then offered a series of “friendly reminders,” including, “When a cis man is in charge and has ultimate control of dialogue actors say, and you have a valid problem with it, perhaps you should be interviewing him.”

They added, “Further proof that this ‘writer’ knows little more about me than a Google search provides, I would have happily smoked that joint with them.”

Ramirez has fielded criticism since Che appeared on the first season of Max’s Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That. The non-binary comic, who wooed Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) away from her marriage to Steve (David Eigenberg), has simultaneously annoyed and captivated viewers. In June Ramirez told Entertainment Weekly that “it’s really interesting to play a person who elicits such strong reactions.”

"It was absolutely exhausting to bring this person to life," Ramirez noted. "I had to stay in a bit of an extroverted mode in order to do that. So the efforts that it took to bring this character forth makes me feel really proud of what I've been able to deliver."

And Just Like That aired its second season finale today. The series has been renewed for a third season.