Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal Are a Troubled Married Couple in Dystopian ‘Foe’ Trailer

Things are unsettled between Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal in the new trailer for Foe. The film, directed by Garth Davis and based on the novel by Iain Reid, stars the actors as a married couple facing a disruption to their assumed happiness in a dystopian future.

The trailer reveals their life in a remote house as a newcomer, played by Aaron Pierre, threatens to tear down what they’ve built with a new opportunity. “You wanna live mundane lives? Or do you wanna be a part of something special and unique?” he asks Mescal’s character.

The film’s official synopsis notes, “Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in Foe, a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world. Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal. Based on best-selling author Iain Reid’s novel, directed by Garth Davis, and co-written by Davis and Reid, Foe’s mesmerizing imagery and persistent questions about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity) bring the not-too-distant future to luminous life.”

Foe, released by Amazon Studios, will arrive in theaters in the U.S. on Oct. 6. Reid co-wrote the script along with Davis and served as an executive producer on the film. Scout Press will release a new edition of his book on Oct. 3 featuring the Amazon Studios film cover.

Earlier this year, Mescal made his debut as a recording artist on the soundtrack for Carmen, which starred the actor and Melissa Barrera in an update of the classic Georges Bizet opera. The actor performed “Slip Away” — one of the original songs co-written by Oscar-nominated composer Nicholas Britell — on vocals and acoustic guitar.